Nintendo may soon update its Switch Online service by introducing Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators, according to rumors confirmed by a leak that has been making the rounds of social networks in the last few hours. The emulators would be developed by Nintendo Europe’s R&D team and in a hypothetical list of tested games you can read historical titles such as Golden Sun, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Metroid Fusion, Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, Mario Party Advance, Metroid: Zero Mission, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon and many others. We know that Nintendo adds new platforms emulated to its over time paid service for Switch, and at the moment it is possible to play NES, Super NES, Mega Drive and Nintendo 64 titles. For sure the Nintendo laptops of the past will be the next to be made available, with a huge library to draw from. The news has not been confirmed or commented on by Nintendo.

The library of GBA games they’ve tested for this thing is massive. Tested is the key word; doesn’t mean they’ll all actually launch on the service. Yellow = in the rom folder at some point but not in the leaked build. There’s one other game with evidence of being tested though- https://t.co/QQDBDcdAZp pic.twitter.com/lGSB4Mg7Gt – MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) April 18, 2022