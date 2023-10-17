2 Swedes were shot dead near the football stadium where 35,000 fans were watching the match; Authorities suspect the risk of new attacks and called for the sporting event to be suspended

The match between the teams of Belgium and Sweden, valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, was suspended this Monday (October 16, 2023), after shots were fired outside the Rei Balduíno stadium, in Brussels. Two Swedish fans died.

Around 35,000 people watched the match.

UEFA, the entity that governs European football, confirmed the suspension of the game.

“Following a possible terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with both teams and local police authorities, that the Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden has been suspended. New information will be provided in due course.”said the organization on its profile on X (formerly Twitter).

A spokesman for the body equivalent to the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office, Eric van Duyse, told the media that the initial investigation considers possible motivation on the part of extremist groups. This is one of the biggest fears of governments in Western Europe: that a wave of attacks could take over the continent because of the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, in the Gaza Strip region – something about which there is no evidence yet. .

“Overnight, an announcement of responsibility was posted on social media, having been recorded by a person claiming to be the attacker. This person claims to be inspired by the Islamic State.”said Eric van Duyse. “The Swedish nationality of the victims was identified as a probable reason for the attack. At this time, no elements indicate a possible connection with the Israeli-Palestinian situation.”added the Belgian spokesperson.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo lamented the deaths:

According to Swedish broadcaster TV6, reporters at the stadium were informed about the gunshots before the match began. At the end of the 1st half, the interruption was confirmed and players from both teams did not return to the field. Under the guidance of local police, fans remained in the stands for two hours before being escorted out of the stadium.

The score was tied at 1-1. The Belgian team is already qualified for the competition, while the Swedish team is in 3rd place in its group and, therefore, has no chance of getting one of the two places in the group.