Game animals White-tailed deer are becoming more common, which is contributing to an increase in game traffic accidents in southern Finland

As a result of climate change, mild winters, feeding, hunting and beasts will affect ungulate populations. White-tailed deer in particular proliferate rapidly.

The road in the bordering fields stand here and there white-tailed deer and roe deer. If you drive a car, you should be careful at dusk.

On this section of road, along Highway 25 passing through Raseborg, there were largely another hundred ungulate accidents last year.

The number of game accidents is increasing in many places elsewhere as well. More than 14,000 ungulate crashes occurred in mainland Finland in 2020, they say Statistics Finland recent information.

Accidents have increased, especially in Satakunta, Päijät-Häme, Uusimaa and Southwest Finland. The highest number of collisions was in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland and Pirkanmaa. In addition, Satakunta and Kanta-Häme were high in the statistics.

Especially the spread of the alien white-tailed deer increases the number of accidents. Alien species are species that have spread to new areas with the help of humans.

Half of the accidents between game and vehicles today are collisions with white-tailed deer, and the number is only growing year by year.

There were more than 7,000 collisions between cars and white-tailed deer in 2020. There were also thousands of forest deer accidents.

Raseborg is at the forefront of the province’s crash statistics. In 2020, there were more than 400 ungulates in the municipality, while the next place in Lohja was just over 300.

There were about 250 ungulates in Kirkkonummi and Nurmijärvi in ​​each, and a little over 200 in Espoo.

In Raseborg, the greatest risk of crashing with ungulates is on this highway 25 through the municipality, which continues from Hanko to Mäntsälä. The majority of crashes are collisions with white-tailed deer.

Traffic accidents the number passes through the country hand in hand with the development of ungulates.

Natural Resources Center According to recent stock assessments by (Luke), there were about 125,000 white-tailed deer in Finland in the winter of 2020–2021. The number has increased by about fifteen percent from the previous year.

The strongest growth of the stock has been in Uusimaa, Satakunta, Southwest Finland and Southern Häme – the same areas where the stock has already been abundant.

No actual stock assessment is made for roe deer.

“However, based on catch statistics, crash data and data collected in addition to deer hunting, it can be concluded that the roe deer population is growing,” says the specialist researcher. Sami Aikio About the Natural Resources Center.

Highway 25 the fields of the stem are full of hoof marks throughout the winter, and in the morning or evening twilight you can see herds of dozens of white-tailed deer and roe deer.

There are many reasons for species abundance and species change. The white-tailed deer is an alien species from North America whose population is derived from planted individuals.

It benefits from the milder winters. Climate change is also likely to play a role in the survival of wild deer, wild boar and spotted deer.

In mild winters, the frost does not bite and more food is available. In scarce snow, it is easier to escape predators than in deep snow. Game feeds probably also have an effect.

“The impact of game feeding is an important issue that should be better addressed through research,” Aikio says.

When the climate is warming, the species is changing. The consequences are visible not only on the roads but also in the surroundings. The abundance of ungulates affects vegetation, large carnivores and the spread of mites in many ways.

White-tailed deer also eat hundreds of farmers. For example, autumn cereals are on their minds. Forest seedlings and horticultural gardens also taste good.

“The abundance of the species is also likely to be affected by forest management measures, such as tree species and protection of seedlings. The white-tailed deer eats woody plants, especially in winter, when the grassy vegetation is scarce, ”says Aikio.

However, protection of seedlings and crops is expensive and usually only suitable for small-scale sites.

White-tailed deer and roe deer also effectively graze wild plants. The Finnish Environment Institute is currently investigating the effects of goats on wild plant species through a survey of plant enthusiasts.

Preliminary results suggest that white-tailed deer and roe deer affect more than a hundred flowering plant species and seedlings of many deciduous trees.

“Blueberry was often mentioned in the responses. It is apparently an important nutrient in the spring before other plants turn green. Eating has also been found to affect some endangered and rare plants such as palms, ”says a senior researcher. Terhi Ryttäri About the Finnish Environment Institute.

In the archipelago, white-tailed deer and roe deer have been found to tax, among other things, large-liver grass, a food plant for the endangered Apollo butterfly. In summer, goats especially taste flowering plants, and through that intensive grazing can also have an effect on pollinating insects.

Stocks The effects of growth have so far been studied very little in Finland. One of few reports has been made in Raseborg, Ekenäs Archipelago National Park and its surrounding areas.

The study found that white-tailed deer grazing in the Ekenäs archipelago, including the National Park, is so intense that it can have a clear detrimental effect on vegetation.

White-tailed deer the size of the stock is affected by climate, food, beasts and hunting.

Last season, hunters caught more than 70,000 white-tailed deer, according to recent statistics from the Finnish Game Center. Catches clearly increased from the previous period, an increase of about 16 percent.

According to the Game Center, the aim of hunting in the area with the densest white-tailed deer population is to reduce the population. However, despite the high catch, the stock continued to grow.

In addition to humans, white-tailed deer are also taxed by other beasts, such as the lynx. However, in the same areas, efforts are often made both to reduce the deer population and to hunt lynx, which eat deer and could thus curb the growth of the deer population.

The increase in white-tailed deer is partly due and partly indirectly due to human activity. To find a solution, a moderate discussion is needed between many different groups.

“It’s a big societal issue with many perspectives on it. That is why many parties must be involved in the discussion, ”says Sami Aikio.

The white-tailed deer narrowly avoids accident on the road to Pori.­

Many the number of other ungulates has increased, but deer crashes are still declining. In 2020, there were almost 500 fewer of them than in the previous year.

As can be seen from the crash statistics, deer stock is in a slight decline. The number of deer decreased by about ten percent compared to the previous year.

In addition to these common species, there are also rarer creatures on the roads. If you continued driving from Raseborg to the Lohja side, according to crash statistics, a wild boar or a spotted deer, also known as a spruce deer, could come forward.

According to the stock estimate produced by Luke wild boar population has increased compared to the previous year. The average size of the stock was about 3,400 wild boars in January 2021.

In 2020, almost 50 wild boars and about twenty spotted deer were left under the car throughout the country. In Suomenselkä and Kainuu, several dozen forest deer identified as endangered remain victims of traffic every year.

No actual stock assessment is made for spotted deer. The species is still so scarce that not enough data are available to estimate the size of the stock.