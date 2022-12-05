In just a couple of days it will take place The Game Awards. In addition to knowing the title that will be awarded the title of Game of the Year, during the ceremony we will also witness endless announcements. While we already know that Tekken 8 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have an appearance, Geoff Keighley, the organizer of the event, has revealed the number of surprises prepared for the night.

Through a question and answer session on Reddit, Keighley confirmed that between 30 and 40 games are planning to reveal new content., be it a trailer, gameplay, or release date. Along with this, the organizer also revealed that we will see about 50 announcements of all kinds at the ceremony. This was what he said about it:

“I’m pretty excited. This year feels good. We’ve got thousands of fans back with us, a really strong lineup of announcements and content, and an overall good show. So I’m very excited. If it all holds up and we can keep some surprises going, this is going to be a VERY fun night! It had been a long time since I felt so good about a show. I don’t think we have that many CGI trailers. There are a couple that I remember, but in general a lot of playability.

We remind you that The Game Awards will take place on December 8. In related topics, the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Similarly, fans rage over games that weren’t nominated.

More than the award, many care more about the announcements. The Game Awards has become the last big event of the year, and a great way to build excitement for the next one, and it seems that the 2022 edition will be no exception.

