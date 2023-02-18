Gambling | Within a few years, Veikkaus’ monopoly will be broken, say the politicians. That’s how attitudes completely changed in one moment.

Veikkaus’ monopoly as an organizer of gambling in Finland will be broken. In the future, at least seven international game companies are aiming for the same opening. Their representative Mika Kuismanen and the vice president of Veikkaus meet for the first time in the HS Vision exam.

Betsson, Entain, Flutter, Kindred Group, William Hill, Come On Group and Leo Vegas. They are seven international gambling companies that run a business of well over ten billion euros.

Alongside them, Veikkaus, which has a monopoly position in Finland, is a small player with a turnover of around one billion euros.