Gambling | “We will become a bigger monopoly than Alko!” – The Finnish men’s company ran a million-dollar business with gambling advertising

Gambling companies challenge Veikkaus’ monopoly with the help of partner marketers. The most successful Finns acquire millions in turnover in business. The gambling industry’s interest organization believes that the golden age of “affies” is over.

In November In 2016, a meme video appearing as an inside joke appeared on the internet, announcing that a new Finnish-led marketing company was rising to the top of its field.

“We will become a bigger monopoly than Alko! Income cannot be prevented. One bad thing about Podium is: I had to buy a bigger money chest and change the car again. This life is never easy. Next month’s strategy is already in place, though: I’ll buy a Corvette as a shopping bag! I put stickers on the side: ‘Thank you, Podium North!'” video told.