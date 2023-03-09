Gambling | THL corrected its research results: Less money was actually spent on Veikkaus’ games

The wrong test result was due to a typing error.

Health and the Welfare Department THL has fixed it research results published in 2020, regarding the amount of money spent on gambling in Veikkaus.

The previously published share of the amount of money spent on Veikkaus games has been too large and the share of money spent on other than Veikkaus games too small.

According to THL, the cause of the error was a typing error that occurred during the processing of the material.

The error is related to the results of the Finns’ gambling 2019 population survey. The study describes the euro amounts spent on gambling based on the respondents’ own assessment.

THL initially reported incorrectly that 88 percent of all players’ spending went to Veikkaus games and 13 percent to games outside the exclusive system. In fact, 62 percent of the money spent by players went to Veikkaus games and 38 percent to games outside the exclusive system.

Games outside the monopoly system mean Paf’s games on ships and online, the equivalent of Åland’s Veikkaus, gambling by foreign gaming companies and private gambling, such as card games with monetary stakes.

In addition, THL made corrections to the results of the study regarding money spent on online games and games outside the exclusive system.