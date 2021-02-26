Gambling The working group proposes that gambling revenues be directed to the state budget

Annual gambling revenues have decreased by approximately EUR 300 million. Beneficiaries have been concerned about their funding.

Gambling activities the working group on the effects of declining revenues is proposing a reform in which gambling revenues would be channeled into the state budget and existing beneficiaries would be transferred to the budget expenditure framework procedure.

Gambling revenues have declined due to anti-gambling measures, in addition to which slot machines have been closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. While the disadvantages of gambling are reduced, so is the funding for beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries include, for example, actors in science, the arts, sports, the social and health sectors and youth work, including various organizations whose activities are threatened by declining funding.

The Working Party suggests that preparations should be made immediately for the required legislative changes. According to the working group, the reform could be completed during the current parliament, when it would be possible to implement it from the beginning of 2024.

Set by the Ministries and the ex-Governor of the Bank of Finland Erkki Liikanen The task force, led by the European Commission, published its report on Friday.

Gambling activities revenues are estimated to decline by about € 300 million this year.

According to the working group, the transition to universal coverage also involves challenges, as it would make the funding of beneficiaries dependent on political decision-making.

“Framework funding should, in principle, aim to fund existing beneficiaries and NGOs without exposing their activities to unreasonable financial uncertainty and instability. Beneficiary funding should not be out of reach of democracy, but it should be protected from too sudden political cycles, ”the working group writes in its statement.

According to the working group, the financial stability of beneficiaries and civil society could be enhanced by defining the scale of funding for more than one parliamentary term.