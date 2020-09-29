Gambling The maximum loss limit for Veikkaus’ fast online games will be raised back to 2,000 euros per month – you can still play up to 500 euros a day

The maximum limits for online players’ losses were raised in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the monthly limit rises to its previous level of 2,000 euros. You can still play up to 500 euros a day.

Ministry of the Interior raises the maximum loss limit for Veikkaus’ electronic gaming service back to EUR 2,000 per month. The change will take effect in early October, the ministry informs.

Instead, the maximum daily loss limit will remain at EUR 500 until the end of the year. Loss limits were temporarily lowered in the spring due to exceptional circumstances.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the loss of large sums “in the short term or in one-off times” appears to be more often associated with problem gambling than high consumption over a longer period of time, according to research. Therefore, the monthly limit is now being raised, but not yet the daily loss limit.

Game losses ceilings was calculated in May so that online games could lose up to € 500 a month. The previous maximum loss limits were EUR 1,000 per day and EUR 2,000 per month.

There were fears that the disadvantages of online gambling would increase due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“During a coronavirus epidemic, most people spend more time at home than normal, which can increase the risk of gambling online getting looted. At the same time, many are in a difficult financial situation anyway, ”the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) commented at the time.

Maximum loss limits concerning Veikkaus’ so-called fast-paced online games. These include eBingo, Star Flight, virtual betting, electronic instant lotteries and online casino and slot games.

For example, the limits do not apply to games played on physical slot machines or slow-paced online games.

Loss limits are regulated by a decree of the Ministry of the Interior. A reform of the Lottery Act is also being prepared, one of the purposes of which is to reduce the disadvantages of gambling.