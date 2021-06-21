Gambling The maximum daily loss limit for Veikkaus’ online games was permanently reduced to EUR 500, the monthly limit remains at EUR 2,000 – Juhana Vartiainen criticizes the size of the limit

The Coalition Party’s mayoral candidate Juhana Vartiainen criticizes the size of the limit on Twitter.

Veikkaus the size of the maximum loss limit for online games, the amount that a person can lose in no more than one day, has sparked debate on social media.

Last Friday, the Ministry of the Interior issued a decree making the temporary maximum loss limit of EUR 500 imposed due to the corona epidemic permanent.

“The reduced maximum loss limit has been in place for a year. Loss limits are a good way to prevent gambling harm. In addition to gambling problems, lowering the loss limit will combat over-indebtedness and livelihood problems, and I am pleased that the daily loss limit will be permanently reduced from EUR 1,000 to EUR 500, ”says the Minister. Maria Ohisalo (Greens) Ministry of the Interior in the bulletin.

In the municipal elections the candidate for mayor of Helsinki, the Coalition Party, which collected the largest vote Juhana Vartianen reviewed Ohisalo on Twitter.

“Maria… I am really disappointed with your actions. After all, what we have learned in recent years about gambling addiction and the effects of gambling losses on people’s lives, poverty and the distribution of well-being – you can’t be serious, ”Vartiainen tweeted, referring in particular to keeping the monthly limit at 2,000 euros.

Ohisalo replied to Vartiainen on Twitter and said that the amount was decided on the basis of statements from the Department of Health and Welfare, Ehyt, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, and the experts who advise and support gambling problems.

“It’s hypocritical now! During the Coalition Party’s interior minister, the loss limits were 1,000 [euroa päivässä ja] 2,000 [euroa kuussa]. To stop problem gambling, the daily loss limit is important, now we lowered it to 500 [euroon päivässä]. Disadvantage experts … supported the change, ”Ohisalo tweeted, also referring to higher loss limits during the Coalition’s interior minister term.

However, the gamer tweeted that it also thought the monthly limit was too high, even though it was in favor of lowering the daily limit.

Trammels apply, for example, to online casino and slot machines, so-called fast-paced gambling. According to Ohisalo, the scope is also expanding.

“It also expands what gaming the loss limit applies to. An amendment to the Lottery Act is being prepared, which will bring even more tools to combat gambling disadvantages. We are taking important steps forward in combating the disadvantages of the game, ”Ohisalo continued on Twitter.

An amendment to the Lottery Act, for example, would introduce mandatory identification with the law, which would also allow the loss limit to be extended to other games.

Authentication was introduced at slot machines at the beginning of 2021 and at Veikkaus last week According to the press release, the loss limit will be extended to them during the autumn.

Fast rhythmic the maximum daily loss limit for gambling was calculated in May last year temporarily to EUR 500 due to a coronavirus epidemic. At that time, the monthly limit was also EUR 500, but it was returned to EUR 2,000 last October.

A temporary lowering of the boundaries was made for fear of increasing gaming due to the large amount of time spent at home.

