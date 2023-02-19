Sunday, February 19, 2023
Gambling | The main winnings of the Eurojackpot have already brought more than 910 million euros to Finland – the timeline shows where the money landed

February 19, 2023
There have been 22 Eurojackpot main wins in Finland so far, the most recent of which was on Friday. The map and timeline show how the profits are distributed.

Friday night The main prize of the Eurojackpot draw came to Finland, when an online player from Kauhava won 40.3 million euros.

The recent win is the 11th biggest Eurojackpot main win in Finland. 22 of them have come to Finland so far.

Read more: Already in Finland for the 22nd Eurojackpot main prize: 40 million euros

The main profits have brought a total of about EUR 910.8 million to Finland.

The biggest Eurojackpot jackpot ever hit in Finland is from 2019. Then the main prize of almost 92 million went to Siilinjärvi and the group with a 50 share.

The map shows how the 22 main Eurojackpot winnings that came to Finland are distributed geographically. There are more than 22 marked locations, because some of the winnings have gone to the gaming teams and the pots have been distributed among several locations.

See also  Atlético-MG wins Botafogo and momentarily leads the Brasileirão

In 2018, an almost equally large winning pot went to a group of five from Loimaa. The year 2017 was a lucky year for Tampere, because at that time the main prize of the Eurojackpot hit there twice.

From the timeline, you can see what kind of sums Finns have won in the lottery.

