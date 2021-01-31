Gambling The Helsinki lottery player won a prize pool of EUR 10 million

No Result
The Helsinki lottery player won a prize pool of EUR 10 million

January 31, 2021
One single hit was found in Saturday’s lottery round.

Loton The full match and the EUR 10 million prize pool went to Helsinki’s online lottery time on Saturday night, Veikkaus informs. The winner will receive the winning pot in their account after a three-week qualifier period.

It was the first full hit of the lottery’s 50th anniversary year.

“This major win is a great hit at the start of the lottery’s 50th anniversary year. Congratulations to the winner from Helsinki, ”says Veikkaus Onnenpelien’s business group director Anu Kytö in the bulletin.

In addition to the full match, there was one 6 + 1 result in the lottery, the winning amount of which, ie EUR 230,000, will be distributed to a ten-part online group across Finland.

Lot’s right line was 3, 9, 15, 16, 26, 29 and 33.

