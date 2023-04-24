Gambling | The doctor of economics supports SexyPöxy and lobbies game companies – denies that he got an easy job

In Finnish In just over ten years, a complete upheaval has taken place in the gambling market.

In 2012, the Ministry of Education and Culture and the beneficiaries of Veikkaus hired in Brussels Petri Lahesmaan to lobby for the Finnish gaming exclusivity system in the EU.

Last December, seven international gambling companies appointed his own lobbyist in Finland.

The dismantling of Veikkaus’ monopoly in digital gambling already seemed so obvious that the big gambling companies decided to establish their own interest organization Rahapeliala ry in Finland.

Rahapeliala ry CEO Mika Kuismanen the job is to promote the interest of its payers and ensure that a license system with common rules of the game is created in Finland, where the state-owned company does not get a special status.

Kuisma can be considered a surprising name as a lobbyist for gaming companies. As you know, they searched for a face marinated in interest organizations or politics, but in the end the choice fell on a respected economic expert.

Kuismanen is an economist with a PhD from University College London, who has worked, among other things, at the Bank of Finland, the Ministry of Finance and most recently as the chief economist of Finnish entrepreneurs.

Perhaps it is also surprising that the gaming companies chose a man who does not play gambling himself for the role of influencer.

“I am a complete novice as a bettor. Standard betting used to be my sport and I’ve played the lottery, but nowadays I don’t even play every month.”

Playing in itself is an economist’s favorite pastime. Kuismanen is a sports freak and the gray or colorful eminence of sports, depending on the point of view.

Kuismanen is a big consumer of ice sports. Last weekend, he played rink ball in the final match of the senior men’s sub-series of the Helsinki district in the ranks of the Dirty Dozen-40 team.

He played ice hockey in Kiekko-Espoo until A-juniors. He played his best years after a long professional career Timo Nykoppin as a pack pair.

“I admired his talent. I myself was next to the lute. A lot of players from those teams progressed to the SM league and to foreign countries. It was nice to watch them when I started to focus on my studies.”

Kuismanen has also left his mark on Finnish football.

Kuismanen’s childhood friends are Huuhkajie’s long-time information manager Timo Walden and his brother, the former CEO of Veikkausliiga Jan Walden.

Kuismanen was with the Waldens creating SexyPöxy, which has since grown into a cult football club, in the mid-80s.

The ranks of SexyPöxy, who came in second for this season, include former national team players Markus Halsti and Erfan Zeneli.

Sometimes the team played under the name Pöxyt, when SexyPöxyt was not suitable for Pallloliito.

“My own playing career was modest, but I’m still involved in the spirit. I’m going to sit in the stands at the Persposki arena in Espoo’s Laaksolahti.”

No it’s not really a surprise that many of Finland’s best football players have also benefited from Kuismanen’s financial knowledge.

Kuismanen has acted as a financial advisor to several players named as the golden generation of the national team. At that time, the body of the national team came from the English Premier League and the top teams of other European leagues.

“I was part of the first wave, when Finnish soccer players broke through in Europe and got good earnings,” he says about the consulting that started at the turn of the 2000s.

Kuismanen doesn’t say who his customers are, but he still continues to work with some of them.

“The younger generations already have their own advisors,” he states.

“ “In the current system, operations are monitored by a dozen organizations, from ministries to supervisory boards. That cannot be effective, and the control responsibilities are not clear,” Kuismanen compares.

Kuismanen’s motto has been to help football players invest their money in such a way that they will enjoy it even in their retirement days. Excessive risks have been avoided.

“My job has been to guarantee them the best possible lifetime income. However, the career is short and not everyone’s post-career employment opportunities are that good.”

Kuismanen, who describes himself as an expert economist, is also interested in the liberalization of the gambling market.

The dismantling of Veikkaus’ gaming monopoly regarding digital games is now progressing like a train.

Veikkaus itself supports the transition to the license market and published last week The report of Harri Sailas’ working group was clearly more expensive for the digital gaming license market.

The coalition that won the elections has done the same, and the considerations have not been too much opposed in the other parties either.

Kuismanen estimates that the new gambling system will be in use at the beginning of 2026.

“When you consider the conclusions of the report and the empirical evidence, it is difficult to find any other way than to move towards a licensing system in online gaming,” he says.

Did you get an easy job when the transition to the license market is progressing so stealthily?

“It may seem that way, but it is very difficult. Finnish legislation must be modified in such a way that the new system works. There are a lot of details.”

Rahapeliala ry the goal is a licensing system with one authority supervising licenses and activities, with strong administrative authority to grant and revoke licenses.

“In the current system, operations are monitored by a dozen organizations, from ministries to supervisory boards. That cannot be effective, and the control responsibilities are not clear,” Kuismanen compares.

According to Kuismanen, the license system must be attractive in terms of tax level, but not too loose.

“A good system has sufficient, but regulated, marketing advertising and sponsorship opportunities,” he lists.

“ “I won’t give an estimate in euros, but the potential of the advertising market will increase significantly if Finland switches to a license market.”

All companies applying for licenses must be treated equally. And every company must be obliged to prevent gaming disadvantages with piety.

“There is international research evidence that there is no difference in the number of people who experience serious gaming disadvantages whether a license or a monopoly system is in use,” says Kuismanen.

In Kuismanen’s opinion, Veikkaus’ monopoly has not succeeded particularly well in this respect.

“It also has to admit that there will always be a small portion of players who misuse the commodity. That’s why gaming needs to be regulated.”

Licensing system the changing advertising market is of particular interest to sports, events and media companies.

New money is being distributed. The advertising spot in the gambling industry multiplies.

Veikkaus’ entire marketing budget is currently 20 million euros, but in Sweden it is estimated that various gaming companies spend as much as 400 million euros on marketing.

According to even a conservative estimate, the gambling advertising market in Finland will rise to 200 million euros, i.e. tenfold.

“I won’t give an estimate in euros, but the potential of the advertising market will increase significantly if Finland switches to a license market. It offers very good opportunities for sports clubs, events, culture and media houses.”

According to Mika Kuismanen, you could have a lot of good time with gaming companies’ advertising money, for example in sports. CEO of Rahapeliala ry

55-year-old from Espoo

PhD in Economics from University College London

Previously worked at, among others, the Bank of Finland, the European Central Bank, as head of the economic cycle unit of the Ministry of Finance and chief economist of Finnish entrepreneurs

Enthusiastic ice athlete and skier

