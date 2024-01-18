The Nomisma observatory, which monitors the evolution of lifestyles, recently released its annual report on gambling in Italy, with a focus on the impact this practice has on young people. The data collected in 2023 reveals a complex picture, which underlines the need to address the phenomenon in a multidisciplinary way, to make gaming increasingly safe and responsible.

The beautiful country that gambles

According to the report, the overall collection of bets in Italy recorded an increase of 23% compared to previous years.

Nomisma, photographing Italy that gambles, underlines the importance of analyzing the evolution of the panorama of this gaming sector. The relevant data is represented by the 15% increase in the age group between 18 and 24 years.

Conscious and informed gambling

The report shows a growing involvement of users, especially young people, towards gambling. Operators in the sector work to offer their gamers a safe gaming environment in which to have fun without exaggerating.

That's exactly what platforms do casino games with AAMS license.

These offer:

fair games : games must by law be impartial and random, where winnings are determined by chance;

: games must by law be impartial and random, where winnings are determined by chance; safety : the financial and personal data entered into these platforms are protected and not visible to third parties;

: the financial and personal data entered into these platforms are protected and not visible to third parties; beware of gamers: Licensed gaming platforms take care of their members by constantly promoting responsible gaming. How do they do it? In fact, they set deposit limits and offer the possibility of self-exclusion.

Licensed operators in the gaming supply chain have therefore already recognized the importance of promoting a gaming practice that not only offers entertainment, but is also responsible and always protects those who play. By implementing limits on gambling, such as setting spending limits and the possibility of self-exclusion, operators aim to prevent the risk of addiction or significant financial losses on the part of players.

Online gaming and technology

Technology plays a significant role in the accessibility of gambling. The increase in online platforms has made gambling accessible to everyone, available in any place and at any time of the day.

The Nomisma report highlights the complexity of the relationship between users and gambling, underlining the great relevance of a multidimensional approach, which includes effective regulations, awareness initiatives, training programs aimed at the prudent use of this type of entertainment.

Only through a joint commitment of institutions and operators in the sector can we aspire to a future in which gambling is, for everyone, a fun and at the same time responsible and aware activity.