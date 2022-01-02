Gambling Teemu took quick tips until the game debt was over 100,000 euros – Former gambler says it’s easy to get around Veikkaus’ game limits and blockages

In November, Veikkaus presented responsibility measures aimed at reducing problem gambling. HS asked a 35-year-old former gambler if the action came from anywhere.

Gambling started as a child.

“In the 1990s, no attention was paid to playing children in that way. It was more of a rule than an exception that after school I went to the local game machines to play, ”says Theme.

“It was considered quite normal and I wasn’t the only one in the circle of friends. I thought that when you run out of money, you can get more by playing. ”