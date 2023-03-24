Gambling | Survey: The majority of Finns would restrict the operation of online casinos

Every fourth of those who responded to the survey would suspect some of the social and healthcare services to be problematic gamblers.

Over 60 percent of the Finns who responded to a survey commissioned by the A-clinic Foundation support limiting the availability of online casinos. Even more of those who took part in the survey said that they want to protect children and young people in particular from the harms of gambling. This was said by almost 90 percent of the respondents.

According to the study, attitudes towards gamblers are harsh. A quarter of those who responded to the survey would suspect some of the social and healthcare services to be problematic gamblers.

Researcher of the A-Klinikka Foundation Emmi Kauppila says in the announcement that functional addictions such as gambling are more foreign to Finns than alcohol or drug addiction. Kauppila emphasizes that it is not only an addiction disease but also a social burden, where the availability and marketing of games are connected to problems.

According to Kauppila, problematic gambling can develop hidden from others. Over the years, the mental, social and financial losses of both the player and his loved ones worsen.

According to the A-klinikkasäätiö, there are approximately 112,000 problematic gamblers between the ages of 15 and 74 and almost 400,000 high-risk gamblers in Finland.

In research only a small part of the interviewed decision-makers in the welfare regions saw that the relatives of those suffering from gambling problems receive good help and support in their region compared to the rest of Finland. Only seven decision-makers out of 26 interviewed rated it this way.

In the survey, the leaders of welfare regions were broadly in favor of treating gambling addictions. 22 out of 26 respondents would give additional resources to the treatment.

“The majority do not seek help for gambling problems. The important task of the welfare regions is to dismantle the structural barriers to seeking help, for example by ensuring that the personnel have sufficient skills to identify and deal with gambling problems,” Kauppila said in the press release.

“In addition to staff training, the threshold for seeking help is lowered by the visibility of services and cooperation between different services,” Kauppila continued.

More than a thousand Finns answered the survey conducted by Kantar Public. The data was collected as an internet survey in February of this year.

26 decision-makers from welfare regions around Finland answered the telephone survey. There were well-being area managers, social and health service branch managers and responsibility area managers. Data collection was carried out in February-March.