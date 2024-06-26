For the president of the Senate, this topic has already been “sufficiently discussed” and a date should be set for discussion in the House

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) that the PL (bill) 2,234 of 2022which legalizes casinos, bingo, Jogo do Bicho and betting on horse races will be analyzed in the plenary, without going through other committees of the Upper House.

“The Senate CCJ approved by a narrow majority and completed the committee phase, now it is time to actually find the date to be adopted in the Federal Senate plenary“, Pacheco told journalists. According to him, the topic was “sufficiently discussed”.

“Those who are in favor are in favor, those who are against are against, each one has their arguments, and it is very important that it is democratically submitted to the vote of the majority of the Senate.“said the president of the Upper House.

On Wednesday (June 19), the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission) approved PL 2,234 of 2022 by 14 votes in favor and 12 against.

The proposal came from the Chamber of Deputies and had been stuck in the Upper House since 2022. It is considered by the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as a possible source of compensation for the payroll tax relief for sectors of the economy and municipalities.

On Friday (June 21), Lula stated that he will sanction the text that legalizes gambling, if it is approved by Congress.

“If Congress approves and an agreement is reached between the parties, there is no reason not to sanction it”said the PT member in an interview with the radio Quite, from Teresina (PI). He stated, however, that “this is not what will solve Brazil’s problem”.