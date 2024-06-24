According to the text approved by the Senate’s CCJ, casinos and bingos must have areas reserved for smokers; Now, it goes to the plenary for analysis

Approved on Wednesday (June 19, 2024) by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Senate, the PL (bill) 2,234 of 2022which regulates gambling, requires bingos and casinos to have areas reserved for smokers.

Articles 58 and 65 of the proposal contradict the law sanctioned by the president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2011, which banned smoking areas by amending articles 2 and 3 of the law 9,294 of 1996.

On Friday (June 21), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that it will sanction the PL if it is approved by the legislative Houses: “If Congress approves and an agreement is reached between the parties, there is no reason not to sanction it”.

The text has government support as it represents a possible source of revenue. The proposal allows the exploration of gambling throughout the country.

In addition to authorizing the installation of casinos in tourist centers and integrated leisure complexes, the text repeals the law that has criminalized gambling since 1946.