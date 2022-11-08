Gambling | One lucky winner won 2.02 billion euros – the biggest lottery jackpot ever went to California

A real jackpot hit California on Tuesday, when a Powerball lottery prize of 2.02 billion euros went to one lucky winner.

Everyone’s the biggest lottery jackpot of all time was distributed on Tuesday in the United States. A Powerball jackpot of no less than 2.04 billion dollars, or about 2.02 billion euros, flew to California for one lucky lottery winner.

There was a frantic search for the winner on Tuesday and it was finally revealed that the winning streak was played at Joe’s Service Station in the Altadena area of ​​Los Angeles.

of the Los Angeles Times according to the gas station owner Joe Chahayed hope the winner is someone local. The jackpot also brought a nice addition to the bank account of Chahayed, who ran the gas station for 20 years, because the California lottery awarded him a bonus check worth a million dollars.

“We want to thank all the members of our community who always come here and are dedicated to this gas station,” Chahayed said in an interview with local television, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It is not yet known who won the historic jackpot, but he became California’s first lottery-winning billionaire.

Powerball lottery the mega jackpot had been growing for weeks and finally the historic draw was delayed by several hours. The winning streak of six numbers was drawn early on Tuesday, and soon after, US lottery officials announced that there had been one perfect match in the round.

of The Guardian according to the 2.02 billion euro pot is almost 400 million larger than the previous record pot. The Powerball lottery win has previously exceeded a billion four times. The Powerball lottery started in 1992. It is played in 45 states.