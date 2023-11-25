Gambling | Jari Haanniemi and Jari Vähänen had played for money hundreds of thousands of times – then the other one snapped: “It wasn’t quite a euro bet”

Jari Vähänen is a familiar sight at Vermo’s Wednesday night raves. He is also the chairman of the board of the Vermo race track

Jari Haanniemi and Jari Vähänen played toto games professionally for years. Both remind us that gambling is hard and long-term work with no quick wins. “Playing is mathematical thinking.”

Jari Haanniemi was only ten years old when he won money for the first time in horse racing toto games.

Haanniemi placed a five-mark bet on a Finnish horse named Kuvio at the midsummer races in Rovaniemi in 1987. Kuvio’s odds of 1.7 brought the young toto player 8.5 marks.

“It was obvious from the box,” Haanniemi remembers.