Monday, November 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gambling | Jari Haanniemi and Jari Vähänen had played for money hundreds of thousands of times – then the other one snapped: “It wasn’t quite a euro bet”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Gambling | Jari Haanniemi and Jari Vähänen had played for money hundreds of thousands of times – then the other one snapped: “It wasn’t quite a euro bet”

Jari Vähänen is a familiar sight at Vermo’s Wednesday night raves. He is also the chairman of the board of the Vermo race track Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS

Jari Haanniemi and Jari Vähänen played toto games professionally for years. Both remind us that gambling is hard and long-term work with no quick wins. “Playing is mathematical thinking.”

Jari Haanniemi was only ten years old when he won money for the first time in horse racing toto games.

Haanniemi placed a five-mark bet on a Finnish horse named Kuvio at the midsummer races in Rovaniemi in 1987. Kuvio’s odds of 1.7 brought the young toto player 8.5 marks.

“It was obvious from the box,” Haanniemi remembers.

#Gambling #Jari #Haanniemi #Jari #Vähänen #played #money #hundreds #thousands #times #snapped #wasnt #euro #bet

See also  Dancing at full moon and together in the speedboat: the royal family is really free around their Greek villa
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dentist found dead in apartment of luxury building in Salvador

Dentist found dead in apartment of luxury building in Salvador

Recommended

No Result
View All Result