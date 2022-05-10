Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gambling How is the government working to combat the harms of gambling? Live broadcast of the press conference at approximately 10 a.m.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Minister of Family and Basic Services Aki Lindén and the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen will speak at the event.

Government will announce its new gambling policy program today, Tuesday. The purpose of the national program is to prevent the financial and health damage caused by gambling.

HS will broadcast the board press conference live from approximately 10 a.m. You can follow the event in this story.

The opening speeches will be given by the Minister of Family and Basic Services Who is Linden (sd) and the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green). The gambling policy program is presented Jari Keinänen Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. In addition to Keinänen, other experts in the field will also be present at the event.

#Gambling #government #working #combat #harms #gambling #Live #broadcast #press #conference #approximately

See also  Warner buys David Bowie's songs for more than 220 million euros
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Xbox Live: After the recent technical problems, players are returning to heavily criticize the policy on DRM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.