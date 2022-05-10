Gambling How is the government working to combat the harms of gambling? Live broadcast of the press conference at approximately 10 a.m.

The Minister of Family and Basic Services Aki Lindén and the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen will speak at the event.

Government will announce its new gambling policy program today, Tuesday. The purpose of the national program is to prevent the financial and health damage caused by gambling.

HS will broadcast the board press conference live from approximately 10 a.m. You can follow the event in this story.

The opening speeches will be given by the Minister of Family and Basic Services Who is Linden (sd) and the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green). The gambling policy program is presented Jari Keinänen Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. In addition to Keinänen, other experts in the field will also be present at the event.