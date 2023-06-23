Gambling | Flats paid for in Estonia, the company’s photography ban on the streets of Helsinki and fines of 50,000 euros – what are the publications of social media stars praising online casinos about?

The Lottery Act prohibits the advertising of gambling games other than Veikkaus in Finland. Many influencers still receive substantial fees for advertising foreign online casinos.

“You can win even tens of thousands of euros with the most minimal contribution. With a bet of nine cents!”

“Free money in distribution!”

“I think the fact that you get double your deposit is the best thing ever! Think about when you give some bum a twenty, and he hands you 40 Euros in the bank. Who doesn’t want that?!”

This is how content creators roll Joni Hesselgren’s online casino ads his latest youtube video, The truth about casino advertisingat the beginning.

Social media In the video clips originally published on the accounts, Hesselgren glows in the most colorful way about free spins, deposit campaigns ending today and offers with no profit ceiling.

The ads underlie Hesselgren’s disclosure video – i.e. why he was ready to advertise foreign online casinos despite the ban set in the Lotteries Act.

The answer is clear:

“It was time for me to make a decision: do I continue with YouTube’s (non-existent) income, or do I take the money and run. That decision was easy for me.”

MoneyA online casino advertisers are accrued in two different ways, play money and commissions.

“When you see a casino influencer playing in an online casino, he has received play money. Sometimes we also got play money to use. Usually 300 euros were deposited into game accounts, and our accounts had a five-fold turnover. So we had to play rounds for a total of 1500 euros. Pretty easy money, almost without exception every week you could withdraw something from the casino, and many made thousands of euros in winnings there. On top of that came my reward”, Hesselgren explains the earning model in a video.

Influencers have their own rewards, tailored according to the number of followers and other factors. In Jodel, i.e. an anonymous chat application, users who named themselves as former casino advertisers have shared consistent descriptions of the reward amounts in different chat threads:

“For 3 years I wanted to make commercials. I started with a salary of €3,000/month, and after two months the salary increased to €5,000 per month. In addition, I received play money and other bonuses,” writes one such user.

In the anonymous chat application Jodel, several users have talked anonymously about their work as casino advertisers.

Lottery Act however, prohibits the advertising of gambling games other than Veikkaus in Finland, and the police have approached influencers who do casino advertising with warning letters, the attachments of which include screenshots of illegal advertisements from their own accounts.

How then were Hesselgren and other influencers able to continue their activities over the years? Among other things, thanks to the Estonian apartment paid for by the casino entrepreneurs and strict instructions related to the secrecy of the location, he says in the video.

But let’s go back to why the phenomenon in general is of interest now.

At the beginning of June, social media flickered when Lauri Kangas, i.e. the content producer known as Latextuppi, received a surprise sentence from the district court for a gambling crime. Tuomio clicked on the same casino advertisement that Hesselgren describes in his video.

Kangas was ordered to pay 51,300 euros to the state for the financial benefits generated by the crime in the judgment of the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa on June 6. In addition, Kankaa was given a 50-day suspended prison sentence.

It is clear from the verdict that the time of committing the crime covers a period of approximately one year between 2020 and 2021.

In other words, there is not exactly a small amount of money in the game, even with a year-long failure period.

However, the recent verdict has not scared other social media influencers away from the money taps of casino ads.

Especially The social media channels of the names that have become familiar from the Temptation Island format, such as the Instagram story sections, are filled daily with “this week’s best offers”.

The offers are all identical. Mixed Mathilda Westerberg that Jonna Paakkinen glow on Wednesday 22.6. with several video posts the same online casino with the same free spins, through their own personalized pages. The same offer is also available Tino Rantanen and who became familiar with the Love island Suomi program Nico Kolan from casino sites.

Kola currently lives in Tallinn. In the video, Hesselgren explains the address in Estonia with its electricity contracts as a way to make casino advertising legal. He says that the casino entrepreneurs’ instructions contained many similar and far-reaching instructions for avoiding location, such as using cash when paying for things in Finland, or avoiding filming other social media content in recognizable places in Helsinki.

Helsingin Sanomat did not reach the influencers to comment on the matter.

Police GOVERNMENT lottery administration Juhani Ala-Kurikan is a common misconception that, for example, living abroad would exempt the Lottery Act from the advertising ban. According to Ala-Kurika, the special tricks from Tallinn addresses to other location proofs have also been visible to them.

“Even if you do the marketing in a language other than Finnish, that doesn’t circumvent the ban either. If the marketing of gambling is aimed at Finland, for example, the location of the content production does not at all affect how we approach the matter”.

The Police Board is aware of a dozen persons engaged in casino advertising, whose activities are particularly frequently reported by citizens.

“There are probably even more such lower-profile advertisers, whose activities often also involve affiliate sites,” says Ala-Kurikka.

Affiliate marketing refers to advertising where the website administrator directs his visitors to the advertiser’s page via his own pages.

To action the means of intervention are a penalty payment and an injunction. Along with the prohibition decision, a threatened fine can also be imposed.

“The penalty fee can be four percent of the company’s turnover, but at least 10,000 and at most 5 million euros. For a natural person, the penalty payment scale is four percent of taxable income, at least 500 but no more than 40,000 euros,” says Ala-Kurikka.

Ala-Kurikka names a prohibition decision as the main means of intervention.

“Discontinuing operations is our most important goal,” he states.

Prohibition decision the aim of the potential penalty fine is to prevent the activity by making it economically unprofitable, thus motivating to stop the illegal activity.

“Therefore, these threatened fines easily involve larger sums than would be the case with penalty payments.”

At the beginning of 2022, the law changed so that today the ban can be targeted not only at companies but also at natural persons.

“That has also influenced our approach in these matters. It’s important to talk about the illegality of advertising, this activity has been going on for quite a long time for certain parties,” Ala-Kurikka reflects.

Joni Hesselgren presenting the letter he received from the police in a YouTube video, which included, among other things, screenshots of the casino ads he made.

The criminal process is still its own, separate measure, as the crime of gambling is mentioned in the Criminal Code. Lauri Kangas, who was presented earlier in the story, got his consequences through the criminal process, but no other similar sentences have been seen yet.

Gambling illegal advertising has been targeted for several years on social media channels, especially to young adults, the Police Board’s No Limits campaign emphasizes.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of illegal gambling marketing, so that it is better recognized than before and its effectiveness among young adults would be lower.

It is possible to play on illegally advertised gambling sites without restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Welcome offers or free spins cannot be given to players in mainland Finland due to the disadvantages associated with gambling.

On the other hand, in the activities of casino influencers, joining offers and free spins are the biggest attractive selling point to play.