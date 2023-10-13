An ‘advisor’ promises to expand Amad H.’s (56) successful Diamant Schoonmaak business in 2019. However, it will be the downfall for the Apeldoorn company, as it turned out in the Zwolle court on Thursday. “That Mercedes was not needed, but it came anyway.”
Armon Veeneman
Latest update:
07:15
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Gambling #expensive #cars #money #shifting #Dutch #cleaning #company #bankrupt
Leave a Reply