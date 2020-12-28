Gambling € 450 per week in gambling advertising online casino – This is how illegal gambling influencer marketing, which employs more and more lottery administration, works

Dozens of Finnish fake influencers and public figures advertise foreign online casinos on social media, even though it is illegal.

“40 euros the deposit now gives you 200 free spins on my favorite game! ” a Finnish social media influencer tells tens of thousands of his followers in a video.

“1,000 free spins, swap into the offer,” urges another.

Dozens of Finnish influencers and public figures advertise foreign online casinos to their followers on social media. They share videos, especially on the Instagram image service, where slot games spin and profits on the screen grow.

Publications repeatedly fail to state that this is a commercial cooperation, ie an advertisement. There is a reason for this: advertising on foreign gambling sites is illegal in Finland.

In Finland gambling marketing is regulated by the Lottery Act. According to it, gambling may only be marketed by the state-owned Veikkaus. The implementation of the Lottery Act is supervised by the Lottery Administration under the Police Board.

In 2020 alone, the Lottery Administration investigated the activities of 42 Finnish public figures on social media in connection with foreign online casinos, says the Chief Inspector Juhani Ala-Kurikka.

“It is a task field that employs us quite a lot at the moment and of course also a visible task field. There will be a lot of public feedback on the activities of public figures, ”says Ala-Kurikka.

The Corona Year also seems to have attracted some more people to join the casino promotion.

“Of course, when the sources of income may be weaker than before, this is an easy and attractive way to make money, but also a way that is clearly prohibited by law,” says Ala-Kurikka.

Podcast presenter and media personality Rosanna Kulju know that advertising online casinos makes a lot of money.

Kulju, with his nearly 75,000 Instagram followers, is an attractive partner for many companies, and several gambling companies have approached him with proposals. One gambling company would have offered him a contract that would have cost him $ 3,000 a month for a few Instagram stories.

However, Kulju has not wanted to advertise gambling in Some.

“I think it’s immoral, but I also understand why people do it. That’s where the big money goes, ”says Kulju.

Rosanna Kulju photographed in June.­

The course emphasizes that you do not want to point a finger at anyone. He says he understands that compared to normal commercial communities, even four to five times the fees are attractive.

For example, she herself has advertised wines in Some and collaborated with Veikkaus at the Women’s Poker School event.

“But it is not even legal to advertise these casinos. Alarm bells should ring from that. ”

Kulju opened his knowledge of online casino communities on Instagram in October. He received a huge amount of messages from his followers saying they agreed with Kulju that they did not consider casino ads to be a responsible influence.

Screenshot of Rosanna Kulju’s story from the Instagram photo service.­

Somebody For example, advertising partnerships with gambling companies work like this: an influencer receives a certain amount of money per week in their gaming account that they can play and withdraw. In return for playing, he shares photos and videos on social media channels. Popular channels include Instagram and Twitch.

For example, one finnish influencer who has partnered with a couple of different online casinos for about a year and a half says that he has received 450 euros a week in play money for his gaming account. The play money had to be recycled, i.e. played six times before the draw. Sometimes there was nothing left in the hand, sometimes even a couple of thousand euros.

A Maltese gambling company with which a co-operation agreement had been concluded instructed that the publication should not state that it was an advertisement. The publications were made into Instagram stories that disappear within a day.

The influencer received a request for clarification from the lottery administration about casino ads in many other ways during this year.

The requests for clarification go through what the lottery administration has found and what the activities look like in the light of the legislation, says Ala-Kurikka. In connection with the request for clarification, a reply is requested.

“If the operation continues, it will be considered whether a ban decision or a criminal report will be made to the local police,” says Ala-Kurikka.

The prohibition decision is enhanced by the penalty payment.

Often, a request for clarification works as desired and advertising stops. Of the 42 people to whom requests for clarification have been sent this year, 12 have continued their activities. The rest have stopped advertising or “changed the way we tell about gaming so that it no longer has marketing elements,” says Ala-Kurikka.

HS: n the spokesperson interviewed received instructions from the co-ordinating gaming company’s representative on what to answer to the request for clarification. He said he was playing “for his own pleasure”.

The Lottery Board stated that the influencer should no longer disclose the name of the casino in its publications. He disobeyed the instruction.

Ala-Kurikka says that they visit at regular intervals to see if the person who received the request for clarification has continued to make casino ads. It brings its own challenge to control that publications are usually only visible for 24 hours.

Currently, there are some pending cases in the lottery administration where a ban decision or a criminal report is being considered. For individuals this year, these have not been reached so far. In previous years, criminal reports have also been made about the advertising of gambling on websites.

“So it would not be a completely unique measure if we started doing this,” says Ala-Kurikka.

Advertising on foreign gambling sites has so far led to at least one verdict. It was related to a crime group wrapped around the MV publication and its founders.

A gambling offense can result in fines or up to two years in prison.

In the case of the influencer interviewed by HS, the matter remained in one request for clarification from the lottery administration. He soon decided to stop making ads.

In addition to the lack of a lottery administration, the decision was influenced by a low conscience. The influencer had received messages from his followers about how the gambling problem had affected their lives.

Health and according to the latest population survey by the National Institute for Welfare (THL), there are 112,000 people in Finland who have problems playing.

Chief of Gambling Assisting Gambling Problems Inka Silvennoinen says that online gamblers – be they Veikkaus or other parties’ online games – have significantly higher levels of debt than those who play other games. According to Gambling, 75% of those with a gambling-related debt of more than € 10,000 play gambling specifically online.

That is why Silvennoinen is concerned about the increase in online casino advertising on social media.

“I see as the main risk that very often in this type of fake advertising, gambling is presented in a very positive light. It often reinforces the misconceptions typical of problem gamblers about winning and its prevalence. It obscures the logic of earning gambling and the fact that the profits of gambling companies actually come from people losing enough money, ”says Silvennoinen.

In Some, losses are less frequently reported. Typically, videos show increasing winnings from games that have not been played at your own risk.

“It gives the wrong picture of easy money,” Silvennoinen says.

Another concern is related to the target group reached by Finnish influencers.

Public figures often also have underage followers, which means that minors are also increasingly exposed to gambling ads. Many gamblers who make gambling ads also reach young women in particular, who play gambling far less than men.

Silvennoinen suspects that this is a conscious marketing tactic.

“Problem-playing men are clearly overrepresented. It may be that it has been considered that a certain saturation point has been reached for men and therefore new target groups are being sought through a new kind of marketing, ”Silvennoinen reflects.

Public figures the online casinos advertised often operate from Malta. The country attracts players in the gaming industry, as it liberalized the gambling industry as early as 2004. Gambling has created an entire Finnish community in Malta, was described in an extensive article by HS in 2015.

Unlike other EU countries, Malta considers that its licenses can also offer online games to other countries. In addition, gambling winnings earned in an EU country are tax-free in Finland.

The lottery administration co-operates internationally, but the opportunities to intervene legally in Malta are “weak,” says Ala-Kurikka. However, the Lotteries Administration may make prohibition decisions concerning companies in Finland and impose related penalty payments.

“At a practical level, the success of collecting a penalty payment from a foreign company is still speculative at this stage, as none of the processes have yet led to a ban decision. Several companies are under review. ”

The lottery administration also has at least two Finnish marketing offices that act as intermediaries between gambling companies and Finnish influencers.

“They also have legal responsibility for their actions,” says Ala-Kurikka.

One of the marketing agencies focuses on influencer marketing while the other relays ad text to various sites that publish text with links to it for money.

Rosanna Kulju Google often says that when it comes to Google, it ends up on various news sites with a lot of links to gambling sites embedded in the articles.

“They make me a story with someone with a pretty clever headline that may not even be true, and the first thing that pops into the box is an ad from a gaming company.”

According to Kulju’s assessment, such articles have become enormous. He has been in contact with the sites himself several times during this year and has asked for the articles to be removed.

“It feels crazy to use my face on them. They have taken a picture to which they have no rights and glued some game ad on top of it. I don’t want my face to be associated with anything like that, ”Kulju says.

“That, I think, clearly goes beyond the moral threshold.”

Ala-Kurikka says that the phenomenon is familiar to the lottery administration as well. For example, a site called Metropoli.net publishes articles containing game ads.

The lottery administration has also drawn attention to another phenomenon in which gambling companies acquire outdated online domains for themselves and add gambling advertisements to their pages.

Many finnish influencers explain that casino ads are just regular individual fake updates. They’re not illegal because they’re not ads – influencers play for their own pleasure and happen to describe everything with links and hashtags.

The explanation is not entirely plausible.

The Lottery Act has a very broad understanding of marketing. It includes both direct and indirect advertising and other promotional activities, Police Board line.

Specialist of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) Kristiina Vainio recalls that, in addition to the law on lotteries, gambling advertisements, like all other advertising, are subject to the Consumer Protection Act.

“The law requires that an ad must be able to be identified as an ad, whatever the situation. It does not change for any reason, even if it is somewhere or if it is a specially regulated field. ”

Vainio says that KKV has one case pending in connection with the advertising of online casinos, about which the agency will inform more when everyone’s positions have been completed.

HS has approached the gambling company Pikakasino to comment on influential communities. However, the company did not return to the matter.