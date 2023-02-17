Gambling | Already in Finland for the 22nd Eurojackpot main prize: 40 million euros

The biggest ever Eurojackpot main win in Finland went to a group with 50 shares in August 2019.

Eurojackpot The main prize of Friday night’s draw went to Finland again, says Veikkaus.

There was only one main hit in the round, so the winner gets 40 million euros.

The main prize of the Eurojackpot hit Finland for the 22nd time.

The right row of the round is 5, 12, 15, 21 and 39. The star numbers are 3 and 4.

At that time, the total winning amount was almost 92 million euros.