Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gambling | Already in Finland for the 22nd Eurojackpot main prize: 40 million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Gambling | Already in Finland for the 22nd Eurojackpot main prize: 40 million euros

The biggest ever Eurojackpot main win in Finland went to a group with 50 shares in August 2019.

17.2. 22:45

Eurojackpot The main prize of Friday night’s draw went to Finland again, says Veikkaus.

There was only one main hit in the round, so the winner gets 40 million euros.

The main prize of the Eurojackpot hit Finland for the 22nd time.

The right row of the round is 5, 12, 15, 21 and 39. The star numbers are 3 and 4.

Everyone’s the biggest ever Eurojackpot main win in Finland went to a group with 50 shares in August 2019.

At that time, the total winning amount was almost 92 million euros.

#Gambling #Finland #22nd #Eurojackpot #main #prize #million #euros

See also  Snooker | A journalist took a snooker lesson and intended to hit the balls in the bag: this is what happened
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Antichrist”, the disturbing horror movie with real sex: as erotic as satanic

"Antichrist", the disturbing horror movie with real sex: as erotic as satanic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result