For years, Tobias has been betting large sums on sports. “I gambled with a turnover of 1.5 million euros,” he says in an interview. He ends up in prison, but he relapses.

When he was 16, Tobias B. ended up in a betting shop in North Rhine-Westphalia. Even back then, in the 1990s, sports betting was only allowed for people over 18. But controls were lax. B. bet a small amount of pocket money on the outcome of Bundesliga matches. At the time, he had no idea how much sports betting would shape his life in the future.

The man from Mönchengladbach slipped into addiction and regularly placed five-figure sums on sports bets. “In the end, he completely crashed,” says Tobias in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “Debts, personal bankruptcy. Gambling addiction even landed me in prison.”

Tobias, can you still remember your first bet?

Yes, very good actually. It was a combination bet on three Bundesliga games, stake 2.50 marks. Profit: 19 marks and 20 pfennigs.

So you were hooked?

Yes, then I thought that I could bet more money. 2.50 marks became five marks, then ten marks. I was betting with my two best friends back then, just for fun. Of course we didn’t think it would turn into such an addiction. My friends never had any problems, but I did. I quickly developed a certain regularity.

Does that mean you typed more and more?

First only on the weekend, then on Tuesday and Wednesday and later every day. You can now bet 24 hours a day.

How much did you bet?

I gambled with a turnover of 1.5 million euros, so both profits and losses.

Probably more loss, right?

Yes, of course. In the end, I crashed completely: debts, personal bankruptcy. My gambling addiction even landed me in prison. I still have to pay off my gambling debts today. So I won’t be able to lead a normal life anymore.

Why were you in prison?

For serious fraud. I borrowed money from many people to finance my gambling addiction.

You kept betting?

For 15 years. There was a point when I said: I never want to play again. I put 64,000 euros on a combination bet and there was not a real game. Manchester United had a very easy opponent at home. I bet on a home win, but the game ended in a draw. I then swore to myself that I would never bet again. But the “never again” was over the next day.

How did you manage to quit?

The most important thing is to admit that you have a problem. I managed to do that after years. However, I did have a relapse once.

In what way?

In 2022, I bet a five-figure sum on a game. I then spoke directly to my closest confidants and a psychologist and didn’t put it off for long. Fortunately, this bet was a one-time thing. But I will always be addicted to gambling and you will never hear me say that I will never gamble again.

Did you win or lose the bet?

Lost, of course.

It may soon be possible to reclaim betting losses through legal means. Is this an option for you?

I never actually wanted to do that. I screwed up and I have to take responsibility for it. But there is currently a case going on in a district court. It involves losses in the five-figure range at two betting providers. But I don’t really get anything out of it anyway. If the money actually goes into my account, it will be seized immediately.

Interview: Andreas Schmid

Gambling addiction? Get help here!

If you have problems with gambling addiction or are worried about relatives or friends, you can find help on the free hotline of the “Federal Center for Health Education”: 0800 1 37 27 00 or at bzga.de