In Russia, gambling addiction is recognized as a disease; this disorder is included in the list of the “International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Eleventh Revision” (ICD-11). This is reported by Izvestia with reference to the Russian Ministry of Health.

In the new version of the ICD, the classes “Diseases of the blood and hematopoietic organs”, “Immune system disorders”, “Disorders of the sleep-wake cycle”, “Diseases associated with sexual health” have been added. In addition, it includes chapters on folk (traditional) medicine.

For more than ten years, specialists have been preparing the 11th version of the ICD, which contains 55 thousand unique codes for injuries, diseases and causes of death. This list will be released electronically for the first time.

The ICD allows you to track various diseases around the world, find out the causes of death, changes in the epidemiological situation in different countries, explained Vladimir Krugly, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy, Honored Doctor of Russia. According to him, the latest version of the international classification is four times larger than the previous one. In the ICD, all diseases are coded, which makes it easier to compare data from hospitals in different countries, since diseases can have different names, and the code is the same for all.

Russia must complete the transition to ICD-11 by 2025.