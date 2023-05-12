A single bet hit the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 43,295,767.40. The simple bet was made over the internet in the city of Itanhangá, in Mato Grosso. The draw for the contest was held this Thursday (11), in São Paulo, and the winning numbers were 10-11-21-23-28 and 30.

The corner came out for 116 bets, and each winner will take the prize of R$ 31,279.23. The court already went out to 7,633 bettors, each one will get R$ 679.07.

Draw number 2591 raised a total of R$ 62,932,260.00.

Bets for the Mega-Sena can be placed at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. The minimum bet amount for choosing six numbers, between 1 and 60, is BRL 4.50.

The estimated value for the next Mega-Sena draw, scheduled for next Saturday (13), is R$ 3 million.