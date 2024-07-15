Gambia’s parliament on Monday decided to maintain the ban on female genital mutilation, a practice that was declared illegal in the African country in 2015 but which a group of legislators wanted to decriminalize. After a broad political and social debate that lasted four months, a sufficient majority of 33 deputies rejected all the clauses of the legal reform, compared to 19 who voted in favor, which led the president of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, to reject the bill and maintain the aforementioned ban.

“Parliament cannot engage in such a futile exercise as allowing the bill to proceed to a third reading,” Jatta said after the vote, “the bill is rejected and the legislative process is exhausted.” Seventy-six percent of Gambian women between the ages of 15 and 49 have been victims of this assault, according to a UNICEF report published last year. Gambia could have become the first country in the world to roll back protection against this human rights violation affecting women. 234 million women and it is on the riseaccording to UNICEF.

Civil society groups that have been lobbying and raising awareness in recent months to keep female genital mutilation illegal in Gambia welcomed the vote but called for greater efforts to fully implement the 2015 law. “I am relieved that the bill seeking to lift the ban on FGM has been repealed, but I am saddened that the lives of Gambian girls have been put at risk,” activist Fatou Baldeh told X, thanking MPs for “doing the right thing.” She added that “this is by no means a victory, as five out of ten girls under the age of 14 have been subjected to FGM and seven out of ten women between the ages of 15 and 49 have already been mutilated… We must ensure that this law is effectively enforced. It took eight years from its enactment to obtain a conviction, even though FGM was practiced with impunity.” This cannot happen in the future.”

Adriana Kaplan, head of the NGO Wassu Gambia Kafo, which has been fighting against FGM for decades, said that this was “a great achievement”. Like Baldeh, she hoped that from now on “the law will be enforced, which is a big deal”. The bill to repeal the ban, presented by MP Almameh Gibba, who considered FGM to be “a cultural and religious practice with very deep roots”, was approved in the second reading in Parliament on 18 March with 42 votes in favour, four against and one abstention. However, that same day it was decided that a parliamentary committee would prepare a report before proceeding to its final approval.

Following numerous consultations, the report was submitted to MPs on 8 July and concluded that the ban on FGM should be maintained “to protect the health and well-being of girls and women”, given that the practice was undoubtedly linked “to various health complications”. The government was urged to strengthen the 2015 law and prevent any attempt to medicalise FGM.

Since March, debates on the subject in Parliament have been closely watched by international organisations, NGOs and donors in this country in need of funding and support, where around 40% of the population is pooraccording to the UN Development Programme (UNDP). In recent months, there has been a period of national dialogue in which two parliamentary committees have heard from doctors, experts, international organisations, survivors and activists. The conversation also reached the streets and social networks, where there has been a kind of Me Too of mutilation, with cases in which some women could recognise themselves in the stories of others.

The law, passed in 2015, which was intended to put an end to this practice that is harmful to women’s health, established penalties of up to three years and a fine of around 773 euros for those who practice it and for those who “request, incite or promote it by providing tools or by any other means”, as well as life imprisonment if the ablation leads to death. In addition, it established a fine of around 154 euros for anyone who, knowing about the practice of genital mutilation, did not report it to the authorities.

However, until last year no one had gone to jail under the law. Everything changed in August 2023, when a judge sentenced a circumciser and two mothers for performing the circumcision on eight girls. Each was fined 217 euros or one year in prison. At the time, Imam Fatty, a religious leader known for his homophobia, his defence of circumcision as part of the Muslim religion and his collaboration with former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, paid the fines to get them out of prison, while encouraging Gambians to continue the practice openly. “If everyone agrees to do it openly, the government cannot imprison an entire people, much less an entire country,” he said at the time.

