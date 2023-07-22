Gambia | Indian cough medicines caused the death of 70 children, says the working group

According to the World Health Organization WHO, large amounts of substances commonly used in antifreeze were found in cough medicines.

from India imported cough medicines caused the death of at least 70 children in The Gambia last year, a task force assembled by the country’s government announced on Friday. According to the working group, four different cough medicines caused fatal kidney damage in children.

Gambia, located in West Africa, ordered the recall of all products manufactured by the Indian company Maiden Pharmaceuticals in September of last year.

According to the World Health Organization WHO, in laboratory tests, large amounts of substances commonly used in antifreeze were found in cough medicines, which, if swallowed, can cause, among other things, potentially fatal acute kidney damage.

Gambian Minister of Health Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said at a press conference that there had been deficiencies in the regulatory and import inspections of medicines. For example, the medicines were not registered with the Gambian Medical Control Agency. According to the Minister of Health, the head of the Medical Control Agency has now been dismissed.

According to the working group, there is an urgent need to establish a quality control laboratory in The Gambia to test all drugs imported into the country. In addition, the working group recommends improvements to the country’s medical system, such as the establishment of a pharmacy school and stricter regulations regarding medicines, the health minister said.