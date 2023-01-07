The Gambian government has charged eight soldiers with treason in connection with an alleged coup attempt in December, a spokesman said in a statement.
The authorities of this small West African country announced on December 21 that they had thwarted a military coup attempt the day before.
The eight soldiers are also accused of complicity to commit a crime, according to the statement.
All are in prison except for one who remains in hiding, according to the government.
“The Gambian government considers (the latter) a fugitive from justice and calls on citizens and security forces (…) to hand him over to the nearest police or security station,” said government spokesman Ebrima G. Sankare.
The authorities have previously charged two civilians and a policeman in connection with the supposed coup attempt.
