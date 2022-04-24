“I have nothing to do with Vox”, distances the general secretary of the PP, who refuses to accuse “without evidence” the Executive of espionage to secessionism
She says that her appointment as the new general secretary of the PP was “a surprise” for her, as for most others. But Concepción ‘Cuca’ Gamarra (Logroño, 1974) should already be used to surviving the political death of her mentors, from Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría to Pablo Casado. «The question is to be clear that for e
#Gamarra #Government #return #overcollects #citizens #ends #meet
Leave a Reply