The Popular Party will ask for the “urgent” appearance at the Congress of the Deputies of Oscar López, after the information revealed this Saturday by the French newspaper ‘Le Point’ of its meeting with the directors of Vivendi, a French group owner of 12% hurry. According to this information, at the meeting, which occurred on February 12, the Minister of Digital Transformation, who would have attended the new president of Telefónica, Marc Murtra, threatened the Director General of Vivendi with breaking the advertising agreements of the Spanish Teleco with his subsidiary Havas Media.

The general secretary of the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarra, in statements before the media prior to an encounter with farmers and farmers in Lagunta de Cameros (La Rioja), has described the facts referred to by the French newspaper of “maximum gravity”, before informing that they will request that Oscar López explain and clarify the circumstances of said meeting.

Gamarra, who has referred to the minister as “of the censorship and control of the media”, has asserted that the Government is not enough to “have put someone who has been part of the government, in reference to Miguel Ángel Oliver, who was secretary of State for Communication with Sánchez; neither “the assault on RTVE when a Dana was taking place” nor “that the PSOE rewarded journalists to extol the government and cover corruption,” referring to the recent delivery of the Ana Tudor Equality Award to Silvia Intxaurrondo by the Socialists of Madrid.

“Now that control goes beyond our borders,” he concluded. Gamarra believes that this attitude “does not fit in a democracy”, especially coming from a minister who has to “guarantee the plurality and independence” of the media, not to “threaten” their shareholders to “replicate the interests of the government.” In addition, he has reproached that at the beginning the government denied the meeting to end up recognizing it.









“Neither censorship nor the media control fit in a democracy, nor will Pedro Sánchez are going to serve,” he has settled.

For his part, Óscar López described “Bulo” the information of ‘Le Point’. In an interview that granted to the sixth collection by Europa Press, the minister said he meets “continuously” with media leaders. But he denied the pressures: “This government did not enter a private company.” According to him, the meeting occurred in the context of the Summit on Artificial Intelligence that took place in Paris last February but was “very short, just two minutes.” From there “a bully has been manufactured,” López said.