02/22/2025



Updated at 5:29 p.m.





The general secretary of the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarra, has lashed out this Saturday against PSOE, add and we can, accusing them of “covering up” both “cases of sexual aggressions and corruption” within their ranks. In his speech during the closing of the Interparliamentary Convention of the PP of Castilla y León, he has denounced what he considers a complicit attitude of the left in front of the scandals of these parties. “We can and add with the cases of sexual aggressions what the PSOE does with corruption: see, hear and cover,” said the ‘popular’ leader.

Gamarra has also questioned if there is a pact between the PSOE and add in which, in exchange for those of Yolanda Díaz, they cover the corruption of the socialists, the PSOE undertakes not to pronounce on the “embarrassing behaviors” within the ranks of his coalition companions. «Are these the agreements that you have? Because, frankly, Spain deserves something else, ”he said.

The general secretary of the PP also stressed that what we are seeing these days “of those of the hitting until blood” is the “we cover the cases because the victims wanted anonymity,” “Was this feminism?”asked the leader of the PP to those who “cornered and groped” to women and then “gave lessons.” “We have gone from the ‘sister, I do believe you’ to the ‘quiet, companion, I do cover you’,” he said.

In her speech, the general secretary of the PP has also recalled the history of the PSOE in terms of gender violence, citing the case of Jesús Eguiguren, former socialist leader condemned for gender violence in 1992. «We cannot forget how the PSOE arrived in honor and accompany Eguiguren to the trial, ”he said. In addition, he has stressed the importance of “having historical memory” about all the episodes that a party lives.









The PP leader too He has had words for the former Equality Minister Irene Monterowhom he has questioned about the “culture of rape.” «Where is the culture of rape now? Maybe too close to his ranks, ”he asked directly, referring to the recent scandals that have splashed to the left.