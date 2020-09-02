Fyodor Lisitsyn, leading specialist of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, reported one reliably proven clinical case of re-infection with coronavirus. He said this on the air of the channel Russia 24…

“One case has now been reliably proven, one single clinical case of re-infection with a new type of coronavirus,” the scientist said.

He specified that 148 days had passed between the diseases.

Experts are considering another possible case of re-infection with coronavirus in Tuva, but so far, the verdict, according to Lisitsyn, has not been passed. At the end of August, it was reported that the patient was the head of the republic, Sholban Kara-ool.

It also became known about repeated cases of COVID-19 infection in Belgium, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.