Before being vaccinated against coronavirus, senior citizens are advised to do a PCR test and get vaccinated based on its results. This was announced on December 26 by the head of the department of the Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya, Professor Alexander Butenko.

“The day before, you can do a test for RNA, if it is negative, then immediately inject the vaccine without any problems,” he said on the air of the radio station.Moscow speaking“.

In general, according to Butenko, there are no big differences between the elderly and young people. So, for example, allergy sufferers, regardless of age, are advised to be careful when vaccinating. He recalled the identified allergic reaction during vaccination in New York and said that such patients need to be monitored in a medical facility for the first two hours after vaccination.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for people over 60 years old.

Clinical trials, noted the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko, have shown complete safety and efficiency over 90% in this age group.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia started on December 15. Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center, was registered on 11 August. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%, while for severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%, the vaccine developers noted.

In addition, they stressed that “Sputnik V” is effective when used against a new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, data on which appeared on December 14.