Sara Gama’s version – excluded by coach Bertolini from the squads for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand – is entrusted to a long post published on Instagram by the Juventus captain and – until the last European Championship, a year ago – also by National. Gama informs that three days ago he received the communication of the exclusion from the enlarged group of 32 (it will be increased to 23 for the World Cup), after in any case having carried out the physical preparation sent by the blue staff to her and the other Juventus players on vacation and Rome returning from the Italian Cup final. The 34-year-old from Trieste also speaks of “the optimal condition achieved in the last 6 months of work with the club”, confirming the absence of physical problems. “I have always had great respect for roles – writes Gama – and, as a professional, I accept the choice of the technical commissioner, despite the bitterness of these difficult hours due to the methods and times with which this decision was communicated to me”.