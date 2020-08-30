Highlights: 20 soldiers of India were killed in the bloody conflict in Galvan Valley, 40 soldiers were also killed in China.

Where India announced the number of soldiers killed but China has not given any information till date

According to sources, dissatisfaction is increasing in PLA, due to which the picture of the tomb of the Chinese soldier was revealed.

Beijing / New Delhi / Washington

In the bloody conflict in the Galvan valley of Ladakh, 20 Indian soldiers were killed and more than 40 soldiers of China were also killed. While India announced the number of soldiers killed, but China has not given any information about its killed soldiers till date. Now for the first time the picture of a Chinese soldier’s grave has gone viral. According to defense sources, the dissatisfaction in PLA is increasing rapidly and this is why this picture of the tomb of the Chinese soldier has come to the world.

Indian defense sources said that we already have evidence that Chinese soldiers have died in the Galvan Valley. He said, ‘The Indian Army never comments on the death toll of soldiers from other countries. This picture is being leaked because of growing discontent in the Chinese military. As far as we are concerned, we know about the casualties.

The complete detail of the soldier in the picture

Let me tell you that the picture of the tomb of this Chinese soldier is going viral on the micro blogging site called ‘Chinese Twitter’, exposing his lies. An expert on Chinese affairs has claimed that a picture is being shared on the internet showing the tomb of a Chinese soldier killed in Galvan. Chinese affairs expert M Taylor Fravel has claimed that this picture has been shared on China’s microblogging site Weibo.

The tomb seen in this is that of a 19-year-old Chinese soldier who died in ‘China-India border defense struggle’ in June 2020. He is claimed to be from Fujian province. Taylor has also reported that the tomb seen in the photo named the soldier’s unit as 69316, which appears to be the Tianwendian border defense company in the Chip-Chap valley north of Galvan.



China has never accepted

Taylor quoted another source as saying that it is part of the 13th Border Defense Regiment. He has also claimed that in 2015 the unit was renamed as ‘United Combat Model Company’ by the Central Military Commission. He has written that this shows which units China deployed in the Galvan Valley. The tense situation that arose since May in the Galvan valley of Ladakh came to the ground on 15 June in a violent clash. During this period, the Indian soldiers who went to check whether the Chinese soldiers withdrew from the fixed place under the disengagement were attacked with thorny sticks by the Chinese soldiers. In this incident, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred while China did not accept that its soldiers were also injured.

Helicopters from China were also seen near the spot carrying the injured and dead soldiers. China admitted that its soldiers were also killed, but did not say anything about how many soldiers were killed. Even he did not perform the last rites with due respect to his slain soldiers, which brought displeasure among the kin of those soldiers. Demonstrations were also held at some places. According to some reports, only bone urns were given to relatives of soldiers in China. In this way, he tried his best to suppress Galvan’s truth, but the latest picture has opened his pole once again.