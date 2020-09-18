Highlights: China’s official Bhopu Dissent has raised on Rajnath Singh’s statement about Galvan Valley violence

Beijing

In the Lok Sabha, the official Bhopu Global Times of China has been raised on the statement of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh about Galvan Valley violence. Global Times editor Hu Shijin, who was silent on the deaths of Chinese soldiers, claimed that fewer Chinese soldiers from India had died in the violence. Earlier, Rajnath Singh had said that Indian soldiers had smashed China in the Galvan valley and killed a large number of Chinese soldiers.

The editor of Global Times said, ‘As far as I know, on June 15, Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley had fewer deaths than 20 Indian soldiers. No Chinese soldier was captured by India, while the PLA captured many Indian soldiers that day. According to Indian and American estimates, more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in this violence. Hu Shijin alleged that the Indian soldiers attacked him without warning, which led to the conflict.

Chinese media gets angry over Rajnath Singh’s statement, threatens war

PLA also leads in Pangong, Chinese media claims

Amid this claim, Hu Shijin admitted that some Chinese soldiers lost their lives during the Galvan violence but did not give exact numbers. He claimed that some Indian soldiers fled during the conflict and some surrendered. The editor of Global Times also claimed that Chinese troops have removed Indian troops from high altitude areas in the Pangong Lake area and they have gained edge in many stalemate areas.



Hu Shijin said that India should re-review its understanding of China and we will give a befitting reply to protect our regional sovereignty. If India wants to attack the border issue, it will have to bear heavy losses without any gain. He said that the Chinese Army has strengthened its position along the border with India. If India acted provocatively, the PLA could cause heavy damage to it. India now has only one option to resolve the dispute through dialogue.



Rajnath said, gave strong reply to PLA in Galvan

Earlier, the Defense Minister said that Indian troops gave a strong reply to the PLA in Galvan on 15 June. During all these incidents, the soldiers showed restraint where there was to be restraint and showed valor where valor was needed. The Defense Minister conveyed a clear message from the Rajya Sabha to China. He said that India is in favor of negotiation but not among those bowing down. Singh said that China has deployed heavy troops on the border and has collected ammunition. The Indian Army has also made counter deployments. He warned China that we are ready to take whatever drastic steps are needed to protect India.