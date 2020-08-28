On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a bloody conflict between the Indian and Chinese armies. It has been claimed that many Chinese soldiers have also been killed. Helicopters were also seen near the spot, who were told that they were carrying wounded and dead soldiers. However, China rejected the claim and did not accept any of its soldiers being injured. Now an expert on Chinese affairs has claimed that a picture is being shared on the internet showing the tomb of a Chinese soldier killed in Galvan.Chinese affairs expert M Taylor Fravel has claimed that this picture has been shared on China’s microblogging site Weibo. The tomb seen in this is that of a 19-year-old Chinese soldier who died in ‘China-India border defense struggle’ in June 2020. He is claimed to be from Fujian province. Taylor has also reported that the tomb seen in the photo named the soldier’s unit as 69316, which appears to be the Tianwendian border defense company in the Chip-Chap valley north of Galvan.

Taylor quoted another source as saying that it is part of the 13th Border Defense Regiment. He has also claimed that in 2015 the unit was renamed as ‘United Combat Model Company’ by the Central Military Commission. He has written that this shows which units China deployed in the Galvan Valley.

China has never accepted

Let us tell you that the tense situation arising since May in the Galvan valley of Ladakh came to the ground in the form of violent clash on 15 June. During this period, the Indian soldiers who went to check whether the Chinese soldiers withdrew from the fixed place under the disengagement were attacked with thorny sticks by the Chinese soldiers. In this incident, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred while China did not accept that its soldiers were also injured.

