Pictures of grave being viral on ‘Chinese Twitter’ On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes in the Galvan Valley and more than 40 soldiers from China were also killed. While India announced the number of soldiers killed, but China has not given any information about its killed soldiers till date. Now for the first time pictures of the tomb of Chinese soldiers are going viral on the Internet. The picture of the tomb of the Chinese soldiers, which is going viral on the micro blogging site Weibo, called ‘Chinese Twitter’, is revealing its lies. At that time, China claimed that this could provoke tensions. A memorial is seen in the picture which reads, ‘These soldiers gave their lives to protect the country.’

Mention of China-India border defense struggle at grave An expert on Chinese affairs has claimed that a picture is being shared on the internet showing the tomb of a Chinese soldier killed in Galvan. Chinese affairs expert M Taylor Fravel has claimed that this picture has been shared on China’s microblogging site Weibo. The tomb seen in this is that of a 19-year-old Chinese soldier who died in ‘China-India border defense struggle’ in June 2020. He is claimed to be from Fujian province. Taylor has also reported that the tomb seen in the photo named the soldier’s unit as 69316, which appears to be the Tianwendian border defense company in the Chip-Chap valley north of Galvan.

Over 80 graves found in satellite images of Xinjiang Taylor quoted another source as saying that it is part of the 13th Border Defense Regiment. He has also claimed that in 2015 the unit was renamed as ‘United Combat Model Company’ by the Central Military Commission. He has written that this shows which units China deployed in the Galvan Valley. Meanwhile, satellite images have revealed a mass grave in Pishon County in Hotan area of ​​Xinjiang province, China. It is claimed that these tombs belong to Chinese soldiers killed in Galvan. Let me tell you that in the Galvan valley of Ladakh, violent clashes took place on June 15 after the stressful situation that arose since May.

China tries to suppress Galvan’s truth During this period, the Indian soldiers who went to check whether the Chinese soldiers withdrew from the fixed place under the disengagement were attacked with thorny sticks by the Chinese soldiers. In this incident, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred while China did not accept that its soldiers were also injured. Helicopters from China were also seen near the spot carrying the injured and dead soldiers. China admitted that its soldiers were also killed, but did not say anything about how many soldiers were killed. Even he did not perform the last rites with due respect to his slain soldiers, which brought displeasure among the kin of those soldiers. Demonstrations were also held at some places. According to some reports, only bone urns were given to relatives of soldiers in China. In this way, he tried his best to suppress Galvan’s truth, but the latest picture has opened his pole once again.

