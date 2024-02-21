The main opposition presidential candidate in Mexico, Xóchitl Gálvez, told the country's president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this Tuesday, February 20, that “he must be prepared for defeat” and urged him to take “his hands off this election now.” . Gálvez will face Claudia Sheinbaum, from López Obrador's political group, in the presidential elections on June 2. Two days after her official rival, Gálvez, the opposition's most important political figure, headlined a political event to report on her successful registration with the National Electoral Institute (INE) as a candidate.

The rivalry that has been building for months is finally official. Xóchitl Gálvez overcame the protocol procedure of the independent Mexican electoral body to legally become the presidential candidate of the center-right coalition 'Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México', made up of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the National Action Party (PAN) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

Greeted with shouts of “president, president,” the opposition candidate addressed her followers in an auditorium in Mexico City, where she thanked her supporters for their support and dedicated part of her speech to the Mexican president, as is customary. in his campaign, whom he described as a “bad loser” and made a strong request: “Take your hands off this election now.”

“Mr. President, I remind you that you will no longer be on the electoral ballot. If you are a democrat, you must be prepared for your defeat (…) Out of respect for your candidate, for democracy and for the people, take your hands off now. this election,” said Gálvez, accompanied by the political leaders of the three partisan forces that make up the opposition bloc.

Despite the wide margin of difference between Xóchitl Gálvez and Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate of the ruling Morena party (left), in the popularity polls, which put the leftist up to 16 points above the opposition, the leaders of the PRI, PAN and PRD They are confident that their candidate will rise in popularity during the remaining months of the campaign, predicting a “close” election in June.

Opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez shows the official registration document of her candidacy for the presidential elections on February 20, 2024, in Mexico City. © Carl De Souza / AFP

“This election is going to be tight and we are going to win it,” said Marko Cortés, leader of the conservative and right-wing PAN.which also echoed its candidate's claims to Mexican institutions, demanding that there is no “equal playing field” between both candidates and demanding greater involvement in electoral arbitration by the INE.

López Obrador: “Now they are disguised as democrats”

The public friction between the opposition and the Mexican ruling party has been exacerbated since the official registration of the candidacy of Claudia Sheinbaum, former mayor of the capital, on February 18, the day that conservatism called for a massive mobilization in the vicinity of the City's Zócalo of Mexico, where thousands of citizens protested against the Government of 'AMLO', as well as the national project of the leftist candidate.

“The pink tide”, as the opposition coalition described those attending the demonstrations, He used hostile slogans against the official project, asking that the division of powers of the State be respected, but also echoing the recent accusations against the Mexican president for alleged links with drug trafficking, especially during his first presidential campaign in 2006.

Given this, López Obrador expressed his rejection of the opposition's accusations. Without paying attention to the epithets of “narco-president”, the Mexican president called the conservatives “hypocrites”, highlighting that parties such as the PAN and the PRI, previously involved in scandals of corruption and abuse of power, “are now disguised as democrats.” “.



Citizens participate in the opposition march 'For our democracy', called by several organizations to demand a “free vote” in the next presidential elections on June 2, in the Zócalo square in Mexico City on February 18, 2024. © Victor Mendiola / AFP

“They say 'we are going to defend our democracy'. What is their democracy? The one that functions only as a parapet, when in reality what there was was the rule of a corrupt oligarchy,” said López Obrador, who also highlighted the fact that Mexico “is a free country” and, if the opposition sees it appropriate, they have the power to continue expressing their disagreement with his mandate.

For her part, Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated the president's opinion, calling the opposition bloc that called the march “false and hypocritical”, but went further, since, through a publication on her social networks, the former mayor published an open invitation his followers to gather in a “great party for democracy” on March 1.

Everyone is invited to the great party for democracy that we will hold this March 1st in the Zócalo of Mexico City. Let's continue making history! pic.twitter.com/FRix1WqnZM — Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) February 20, 2024



A little less than five months after meeting each other at the polls, the two majority political blocs on the Mexican scene are increasingly inflaming their rivalry and strengthening their supporters for what will be the largest election in the history of the Aztec country.

With EFE and local media