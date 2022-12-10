The narrator stated that the team did not have a “great” participation and repeated the result of the last World Cup

After the elimination of the Brazilian team in the World Cup in Qatar, the narrator Galvão Bueno released a video on his profile on social networks criticizing the decisions of coach Tite and the Brazilian team during the game against the Croatian team on Friday (9. Dec.2022). The narrator also rejected the label of “cold foot”.

The selection said goodbye to the dream of the sixth world championship after losing to the Croatian team, in a game valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup. On penalties, Croatia won 4-2.

According to Galvão, the Brazilian team did not make a “great” participation in the championship and repeated the results of 2018, when it was eliminated by the Belgian team also in the quarterfinals. For the narrator, however, the game against Croatia could have been won more easily, but the decisions of the Brazilian team led to the equalizing goal of the opposing team.

🇧🇷[A seleção brasileira] could have set in normal time. Come to overtime. When he weighs more, he scores a beautiful goal by Neymar. The game is over. Punch the ball. Can’t give more spacedeclared the TV Globo narrator in a video posted on his TikTok profile.

He then criticized the attitude of coach Tite, who left the field before the players after the defeat.

“I like Tite a lot, but the scene of him leaving the team crying on the pitch – a bunch of kids crying – and leaving alone for the locker room is very ugly. I know he’s not one to celebrate when he wins, but you can’t leave a new generation crying on the pitch and go to the locker room.”said.

Finally, he countered the comments that he would be “pé-frio” – an idiomatic expression used to define unlucky people or who bring bad luck to others – recalling his narration in the last 2 titles won by the Brazilian team in the World Cup in 1994 and 2002 .

Watch the video released by the narrator (2min30s):