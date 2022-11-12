Narrator says he will stay 3 days at the Albert Einstein hospital, in SP, to “be monitored”; he will cover the Qatar Cup

Sports presenter and narrator Galvão Bueno, 72, was hospitalized on Friday night (Nov.11.2022), at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo. He has covid. This Saturday (12.nov), he published a video on your Instagram profile. Said he will stay 3 days at Einstein to “being monitored and doing a lot of physical therapy”🇧🇷 Also shared 3 hashtags: #cannotbebetter, #partiuQatar and #saiforacovid.

“Yeah, it’s better to come here, I’m here at Einstein, because here I recover. I’m not taking any medicine, really, doing exercises twice a day, weight training, cycling… to get to the World Cup in one piece. Let’s go”, said Galvão in the video. Watch below (41s):



reproduction/Instagram – 12.Nov.2022 Post by Galvão Bueno on his Instagram profile

Galvão Bueno is the main name of the team at TV Globe that will cover the World Cup.

The tournament, which begins on November 20, 2022, marks Galvão’s farewell to narration. In March 2022, he announced that he would stop narrating sporting events on the network after the Cup.

Although Galvão’s contract with Globe closes at the end of 2022, there is a possibility that he will continue in the group, focusing on digital platforms. At the time, in March, the broadcaster reported being “preparing a good farewell” of the narrator.