The presenter of Rede Globo Galvão Bueno was hospitalized on Thursday (28) at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo.

The information is from the R7 portal.

The hospitalization takes place about four months before the World Cup, in which he must act as the main narrator.

According to R7, he would be undergoing a general check-up and should be discharged in the next few days if his exams show no health problems.

The narrator, who is 72 years old, had previously announced that he will only stay at Globo until the Qatar World Cup, which starts on November 21 and runs until December 18. His departure will occur after 41 years of work for the television network.