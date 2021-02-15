Former KVN member, comedian Mikhail Galustyan gave advice to Zenit forward Artem Dzyuba, who was at the center of the scandal after the leak of an intimate video. The humorist speculated about the situation in an interview Youtube-channel “Macarena”.

“Where Dziuba borshchanul is, is that he filmed it. Bro, why the heck are you filming things like that? Don’t you understand that it can be hacked, bugged and something else? ” – he chided the football player. The comedian joked that Dziuba should have filmed the intimate process on Polaroid to prevent leakage.

At the same time, Galustyan himself assured that his phone is clean, and in principle he does not shoot incriminating videos.

In November 2020, an intimate video with Dzyuba appeared on the network. As a result, the player was not called up for the November matches of the national team. The footballer also lost the captain’s armband at Zenit. After the leak of the video and the winning goal at the match with Krasnodar, Dziuba released a video message. He stated that he makes mistakes for which he only blames himself. The player thanked everyone who supported him.