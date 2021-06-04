Russian actor and comedian Mikhail Galustyan became a guest in Youtube-show “What happened next” and set himself on fire. Thus, the artist summed up the story that he told according to the rules of the transfer.

So, Galustyan described a fictional situation in which he would come with a new idea to showman and TV producer Garik Martirosyan. According to the comedian, he intends to present to the producer the idea of ​​going to the Eurovision Song Contest in one of his roles – in the form of the singer Super Zhorik.

According to the script of the actor, at the end of the performance, Super Zhorik lifts his T-shirt, takes a lighter from his pocket and sets fire to his chest hair. Galustyan decided to demonstrate the finale of the number by his own example.

Earlier, Galustyan reacted to the decision of his Comedy Club colleague Garik Martirosyan to try himself in the stand-up genre. Galustyan confirmed that he watched Martirosyan’s stand-up while in the auditorium. He refrained from calling it a success or failure.