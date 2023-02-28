The PSG coach teased by a fan came close to “fighting”.

Protagonist in Marseille-Psgclassic of France, not only the field and the test of the two formations but also Christophe Galtier, coach of the Parisians. The coach, caught by an OM fan while leaving the pitch, came close to brawling, luckily only from a distance, with the opposing fan.

Images of a decidedly violent argument appeared on social media that could have gone worse if it hadn’t been for the intervention of the coaching staff and stadium stewards.

Galtier, seemed visibly nervous despite his team’s victory, went towards the man who had called him into question with provocative phrases and insults. As mentioned, only the intervention of some members of the PSG bench prevented the situation from escalating.

It is certainly not an easy moment for the Parisian coach given that only last week, he was joined on the bench by sporting director Campos almost as a sign of “mistrust” given the latest results. We’ll see if the victory at the Velodrome against Marseille can bring another spirit. See also Banchero and the Magic surprise Denver. Without LeBron, Lakers ko against Giannis

February 27, 2023 (change February 27, 2023 | 09:54)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Galtier #wins #PSG #nerves #tense #altercation #fan #bench