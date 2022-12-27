Paris (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier announced that Argentine star Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup with his country ten days ago, will return to his team’s training on January 2 or 3.

The Argentine star, who was named the best player in the World Cup in Qatar, after scoring two goals in the final against France, will return to Paris on the first of next month after resting after the end of the World Cup.

Messi will not likely be with the French capital team until the eighteenth stage of the French League, when he receives Angers.

Saint-Germain ranks first in the French League, with 41 points, five points behind Lens II.

Saint-Germain hopes to build on the brilliance of his two stars, Messi and Kylian Mbappe, in the World Cup, after the two players reached the final, in order to strive to win the European Champions League title after a long wait, as he will be on a date with a fiery confrontation against Bayern Munich in the final price round, starting from February 14 next.