Paris – “Nice is a team of blacks”: this would be the phrase for which Christophe Galtier, current (outgoing) coach of Paris Saint-Germain but in 2021 still at the helm of the Côte d’Azur team, he was stopped by the judicial police to answer for charges of racial and religious discrimination. A thoughtful accusation that takes on even more dramatic tones at a time when France is in an emergency for protests against the killing of 17-year-old Nahel by a police officer in Nanterre.

The judicial police of Nice – where Galtier coached for only one season, the 2021-2022 one, before sitting on the Parisian bench – he took him into custody as part of an investigation that started last April. His agent son was also interrogated with the coach who, however, was released after a few hours. For the moment, the transalpine club has not commented on the news which, in the meantime, has been making the rounds on the web. Last April, Galtier – who until a few weeks ago was on the way to the Napoli bench – found himself at the center of a scandal born out of a scoop from Radio Monte Carlo: an independent journalist had revealed the contents of an internal email with the which the former technical director of Nice accused Galtier of racism. The facts date back to 2021, a period in which Galtier coached Nice. “He told me that we shouldn’t have so many black and Muslim players in the team – reads the technical director’s email – he told me that he had gone to the restaurant and that many had pointed out to him that Nice is a team of negroes”. Transalpine manager Julien Fournier, with a brief experience also in Italy with Parma, has never denied the content; while Galtier denied making those judgments. Paris Saint-Germain fans immediately demanded Galtier’s removal “if the facts were verified”.

The technician became the target of thousands of insults on social media and, together with his family members, it would seem that he even ended up under guard. The question seemed to have disassembled, until now: the epilogue is the Nice investigation. Certainly, given the climate around Galtier, the replacement on the PSG bench of the coach would seem to speed up who, in any case, was in a break with the club due to the meager results of last season. It’s in contention Louis Enrique but at the moment everyone seems intent on waiting for the protests in the country to end to avoid any exploitation.